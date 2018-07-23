Squat for a cause; Workout fundraiser being held at Louisiana State Capitol

A personal goal to do 100 squats and encourage 100 others to join in, has turned into a unique opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

Squat Party organizer Taylor Blanche turned his workouts into a party and he’s taking that party all the way to the Louisiana State Capitol this Saturday.

SQUAT PARTY

Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

Louisiana State Capitol

Blanche has been hosting Squat Parties every Tuesday and Thursday night for several weeks now, swapping out party locations from packed living rooms to fitness studios, often at Dakmak Performance.

While some may call squatting painful, Blanche calls it a fun. He says the squat parties are a supportive environment that caters to people at any fitness level.



Taylor Blanche talks about his largest Squat Party yet on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group, Wednesday, July 23 at 4 p.m. CLICK HERE to join the group and be part of Team WAFB and this positive community of eager people willingly sharing their fitness journey with one another.



Blanche, a local business owner, is moving to New Orleans with his family next month. His final Squat Party is being held at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from the final Squat Party will be donated to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.