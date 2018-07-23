Boy dies days after grandmother dies trying to save him - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boy dies days after grandmother dies trying to save him

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 5-year-old boy has died two days after his grandmother died while trying to save him from drowning.

Authorities say Jaxon Lawrence was pronounced dead at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Sunday.

Police say Jaxon fell off a toy flotation device in the water of Lowell Lake in Londonderry on Friday. His 55-year-old grandmother, Julie Lawrence, tried to save him, but she also started to struggle.

Rescuers and officers found Julie Lawrence and Jaxon unresponsive in the water and tried to resuscitate both. Julie Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaxon's 9-year-old brother also tried to rescue him. Police say the boy swam for help and is in good health.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of the young victim's name is Jaxon, not Jackson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:52:33 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:41 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:07:43 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:35 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>

  • 12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    Monday, July 23 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:38:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:04 GMT
    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.

    More >>

    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly