Trump reviews 'Made in America' products at the White House - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump reviews 'Made in America' products at the White House

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of a F-35 as he participates in a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Mo... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson and director and chief test pilot Alan Norman in front of a F-35 as he participates in a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Mo...

By KEN THOMAS and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is surveying an array of "Made in America" products at the White House as he prepares for trade talks with European officials this week.

The event comes as financial markets are closely watching his punishing tariffs on imported goods, which have led to trade disputes with China, Canada and several European allies.

The president walked among a variety of products representing all 50 states, including a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft, a Ford F-150 truck and a Ranger boat.

Trump says the U.S. for too long has allowed itself to succumb to bad trade deals. He says, "That's not free trade, that's fool's trade."

The president says the "the era of economic surrender" is over.

Trump is holding trade talks with European Union officials on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:10:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • 2 ex-Temple police officers get decades in prison in slaying

    2 ex-Temple police officers get decades in prison in slaying

    Monday, July 23 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:00:56 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:09:40 GMT
    Two former Temple University police officers have been sentenced to decades in prison in the beating death of a woman two years ago.More >>
    Two former Temple University police officers have been sentenced to decades in prison in the beating death of a woman two years ago.More >>

  • The Latest: Lawmaker says change needed after boat tragedy

    The Latest: Lawmaker says change needed after boat tragedy

    Monday, July 23 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:00:46 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-07-23 21:09:38 GMT
    (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). The duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised Monday, July 23, 2018. The boat went down Thursday evening after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds.
    A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.More >>
    A Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly