Death sentence appeal rejected in triple murder case

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal by a man who was sentenced to death for killing two adults and a 9-year-old girl in Bridgeport in 2006.

The 5-0 decision Monday dismisses arguments by Richard Roszkowski (roz-'COW-ski) that his 2014 death sentence be declared null and void. Roszkowski doesn't challenge the validity of his murder convictions, and much of the appeal was moot because the state Supreme Court ruled capital punishment unconstitutional in 2015.

Nearly all the state's 11 former death row inmates have been resentenced to life in prison, not including Roszkowski. He says erasing his death sentence would free him from stricter prison conditions imposed on former death row inmates.

Roszkowski killed his ex-girlfriend, 39-year-old Holly Flannery, her daughter, Kylie, and 38-year-old Thomas Gaudet.

