Car transport ship runs aground off Sweden's east coast - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Car transport ship runs aground off Sweden's east coast

HELSINKI (AP) - Swedish officials say a large Panama-flagged cargo vessel carrying hundreds of vehicles has run aground on the country's east coast en route to the port of Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, and has reportedly leaked some oil.

The Swedish Coast Guard said the 139-meter (456-foot) Makassar Highway ran aground in an archipelago north of Vastervik about 7:30 a.m. Monday in good weather on the Baltic Sea.

Officials are inspecting damages to the vessel, which according to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT has left traces oil in the sea.

The Aftonbladet tabloid said the vessel was carrying 1,325 vehicles. It had allegedly navigated on a wrong route for several hours before it ran aground.

SVT said one crew member has been detained on suspicion of being intoxicated while on duty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Georgia lawmaker uses racial slur, drops pants in TV series

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-07-23 17:36:27 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:09:47 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>
    A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?".More >>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Duck boat that sank in deadly accident is raised from lake

    Duck boat that sank in deadly accident is raised from lake

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:30:29 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-07-23 18:09:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    The U.S. Coast Guard says is planning raise a duck boat that sank in a southwest Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly