Human case of West Nile virus reported in Ascension Parish

Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Greenwell Springs area Monday afternoon.More >>
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Greenwell Springs area Monday afternoon.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul addressed the Baton Rouge Press Club this afternoon to discuss what he calls a growing relationship between the police department and the community.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul addressed the Baton Rouge Press Club this afternoon to discuss what he calls a growing relationship between the police department and the community.More >>
The Louisiana Public Service has issued an order banning utility companies from disconnecting service to customers during the current severe heat situation.More >>
The Louisiana Public Service has issued an order banning utility companies from disconnecting service to customers during the current severe heat situation.More >>
Lawmakers and construction workers broke ground Monday on the Terrace Avenue left-exit that will provide an alternative to the Washington Street exit.More >>
Lawmakers and construction workers broke ground Monday on the Terrace Avenue left-exit that will provide an alternative to the Washington Street exit.More >>
Swimming star Ryan Lochte is in trouble again, this time being suspended until July 2019 for using an intravenous infusion.More >>
Swimming star Ryan Lochte is in trouble again, this time being suspended until July 2019 for using an intravenous infusion.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people after suspecting foul play in a bizarre missing persons case out of Ascension Parish.More >>
A Phoenix man's new invention may help prevent pool drownings.More >>
A Phoenix man's new invention may help prevent pool drownings.More >>
Whether you're a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide or the LSU Tigers, there's no denying that the rivalry between the two runs deep.More >>
Whether you're a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide or the LSU Tigers, there's no denying that the rivalry between the two runs deep.More >>
Police said the Marlborough House condo building on Collins Avenue had a permit on file for demolition but not an implosion permit.More >>
Police said the Marlborough House condo building on Collins Avenue had a permit on file for demolition but not an implosion permit.More >>
Ken Harris thought he was in big trouble when a DPS trooper pulled him over, but the trooper surprised him with an act of kindness that has gone viral all over the country.More >>
Ken Harris thought he was in big trouble when a DPS trooper pulled him over, but the trooper surprised him with an act of kindness that has gone viral all over the country.More >>