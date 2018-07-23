Human case of West Nile virus reported in Ascension Parish

Officials in Ascension Parish announced on Monday there's a report of West Nile in a human.

The Ascension Parish Mosquito Control Department reported a case of the virus in the St. Amant area. The parish government said the area received additional treatment after the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the case.

“Mosquito control is a community-wide effort,” President Kenny Matassa said. “We are asking our residents to use common sense practices in helping us in fighting this annual problem.”

There have been cases of the virus in humans in East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany and Orleans parishes.

“Louisiana is home to dozens of species of mosquitoes, which inhabit a wide range of habitats,” Ascension Parish Mosquito Control Director David Matassa said.

The best way to fight mosquitoes is to reduce or eliminate standing water on your property, he added.

Open, water-filled containers, such as old tires, buckets and cans, are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Water left standing for five to seven days has the potential to produce hundreds of mosquitoes a day.

Residents are encouraged to flush out water from their receptacles--pet dishes, bird baths and reservoirs for flower pots--every four days to reduce mosquito breeding. Click here to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the virus.

Officials recommend residents to stay indoors during the dawn and dusk hours, which is when mosquitoes are most active. Contact Ascension Parish Mosquito Control at 225-621-9613 for more information.

