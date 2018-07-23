Police identify 2 men found in Flint River; 2 more arrested - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police identify 2 men found in Flint River; 2 more arrested

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two men whose bodies were found under a door floating in the Flint River in eastern Michigan, and they say two more suspects have been arrested in the case.

Police said Tuesday that the bodies of 32-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks were found near a riverbank on July 12 by a fisherman who moved the door so his line wouldn't get tangled.

Twenty-four-year-old Robert Wheeler Jr. already faces first-degree murder and other charges in the case. He's jailed without bond. Wheeler has said he'll hire an attorney, but none was listed Monday in court records.

Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth confirmed the two additional arrests Sunday and said the suspects are expected to be arraigned this week. Their names haven't been released.

