Copy of Ben Franklin's 'Join or Die' cartoon up for auction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A copy of the "Join or Die" political cartoon that appeared in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper in 1754 is up for auction.
Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the copy is the only one known to exist outside the one held by the Library of Congress.
The cartoon, which features the colonies fractured in the form of a serpent, aimed to rally the British colonies to join against the French and their Native American allies during the Seven Years War between Great Britain and France.
Sanders Auctions says bidding will begin at $40,000 on Thursday.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>
Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>