Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock L...

The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.

