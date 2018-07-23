Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). A man looks at an idled duck boat in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.
The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017. The inspection service issued a written report on the vessels for the company in August 2017.
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock L... (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock L...
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Duck boats sit idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. One of the company's duck boats capsized Thursday night resulting in several deaths on Table Rock Lake.

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

The work to recover the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Monday. The boat went down Thursday night in the Branson area after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

Divers are expected to swim down to the vessel and connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

Divers already have recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Drought forces emergency measures for US West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:20:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>

  • Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-22 15:29:26 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:15:40 GMT
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than...More >>
    U. S. District Judge Dana Sabraw went well beyond the American Civil Liberties Union's initial request to stop families from being separated at the border by imposing a deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 children with their families.More >>

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-23 13:09:29 GMT
    The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)The driver allegedly livestreamed almost all 700 rides to his Twitch channel. (Source: Abhijit Bhaduri/Flickr, File)

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    More >>

    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly