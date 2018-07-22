Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Missouri, has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username "JustSmurf."

Gargac said he is just trying to "capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers."

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn't know they were livestreamed and wouldn't have consented.

After the story's publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app due to "troubling behavior."

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

    Sunday, July 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-23 01:59:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:25:32 GMT
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>
    Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.More >>

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:25:21 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>

  • Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Gunman in Trader Joe's standoff was feuding with grandmother

    Sunday, July 22 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-22 12:49:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-07-23 03:20:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe's supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store bef...

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>

    Police say they're trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly