Prairieville Nurse practitioner hopes to make final cut in magazine cover contest

Margaret Whiteman is competing to be on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine (Source: WAFB)

She's a mother of three, a Nurse practitioner in Prairieville, Louisiana, and some might call her crazy.

New Orleans native and former personal trainer, 29-year-old Margaret Whiteman is competing in an online voting contest to be on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine.

The field has already been trimmed from 1,800 women worldwide down to only 700. And once voting ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, only 84 women will make it out of the wild-card round into the finals.

"It's pretty nervewracking. The amount of support has been overwhelmin, to say the least," Whiteman said. "So, it's been pretty amazing, people that I don't even know from family, friends, gym-support people, and people coming out the woodwork to support me for a great cause."

Whiteman says she wakes up at 3:30 a.m. and is in the gym by 4 a.m. to get her workout in before work.

"When she comes to the gym, sometimes you have to kick her out, because there's such a thing as too much of a good thing," Jason Girard said.

But it's the classic catch 22 when you consider what sets Whiteman apart from hundreds of other contestants who didn't make it this far.

"Her work ethic, above and beyond anything," Girard said. "I mean people can come in here and go through the motions and say oh I went to the gym for two hours, but how good was their focus, how good was their form, technique. Are they doing the things outside the gym that are important to their growth and changing their physique?"

Whiteman said as the clock winds down, the competition is "tough."

"Erin Stern was in my group and for sure when I saw she was in my group, she's been on the cover twice already and she was in my first group I said oh man, this is, this is not gonna be good. To reach that is unimaginable. You get a two-page spread in the magazine, and you get the cover, and it's, yeah. I don't have words. It's pretty amazing, I, to be able to reach that many people. Just the people that have come to me saying that I'm an inspiration to them, you know that alone, makes it all worth it," she said.

Chasing this dream also means something to her children, who were excited just to see their mother in front of a WAFB camera.

"They love to show me their muscles now. They'll do burpees, they'll do pushups, they'll flex their muscles for pictures and they're very much involved - they love it. It really brings a smile to my face to see them, and to see that side of them. That's what I want, is to be a role model for my kids," Whiteman said.

Read by more than 500,000 fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes each issue, last year's winner, Anna Neal, took home $20,000.

In 2017, the competition donated over $60,000 to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, founded by the former Carolina Panthers defensive end. Their mission is to provide financial assistance and support to injured veterans by building and remodeling handicap accessible homes.

