Cuba approves new leader's Cabinet with old faces in place

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) - Cuban lawmakers on Saturday approved the Cabinet named by new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, keeping most of the ministers from Raul's Castro government in place, except for in the key post of economic reform.

Cuba's national assembly was also considering a proposed reform of its 1976 constitution that would reshape its government, courts and economy, creating the position of prime minister alongside the president, although it would maintain the Communist Party as the sole political force in the country.

Among the ministers kept in place in Diaz-Canel's Council of Ministers were three historic vice presidents: revolutionary commanders Ramiro Valdes, Ricardo Cabrisas and Gen. Ulises Rosales del Toro. Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez, Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca and Finance Minister Lina Peraza will also remain in their posts.

The main change was the absence of economic reforms minister Marino Murillo who had accompanied Raul Castro for a decade while he implemented modest openings to private enterprise in the socialist economy.

Diaz-Canel replaced Castro in April.

Cuban officials say the old constitution does not reflect changes made in Cuba in recent years. The new charter would create new recognitions of the free market and private property in Cuban society, and create a new presumption of innocence in the justice system.

The proposed reform is also expected to be approved in a later national referendum.

The new constitution will maintain rights such as religious freedom but will also make explicit the principle of non-discrimination due to gender identity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

