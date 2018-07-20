WW2 soldier is buried in California 74 years after battle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WW2 soldier is buried in California 74 years after battle

(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz receives the flag from his uncle's casket from a member of an Honor Guard during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., for U.S. Army Sta... (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz receives the flag from his uncle's casket from a member of an Honor Guard during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., for U.S. Army Sta...
(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz holds the flag from his uncle's casket as his wife Judy Rosenkrantz, left, looks on during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., for U.S... (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz holds the flag from his uncle's casket as his wife Judy Rosenkrantz, left, looks on during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif., for U.S...
(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz and wife Judy Rosenkrantz, center, walk behind the casket of his uncle U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Rosenkrantz, during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in... (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). Phil Rosenkrantz and wife Judy Rosenkrantz, center, walk behind the casket of his uncle U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Rosenkrantz, during services Friday, July 20, 2018, at Riverside National Cemetery in...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Nearly 74 years after he was killed in a ferocious World War II battle, Staff Sgt. David Rosenkrantz has been laid to rest in Southern California.

Flags were lowered to half-staff as relatives gathered Friday for Rosencrantz's funeral at Riverside National Cemetery, where four of his brothers are also buried.

The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in March that Rosenkrantz's body was recently recovered not far from where he died in the Netherlands.

David Rosenkrantz was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division's Company H, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment when it made a daring landing in the early days of September 1944. It took decades to locate his body.

Rosenkrantz grew up in Los Angeles and enlisted in the Army soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tears, then giggles: Honduran baby is back in parents' arms

    Tears, then giggles: Honduran baby is back in parents' arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-07-21 00:22:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Colorado VA hospital plagued by delays, high costs to open

    Friday, July 20 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-07-20 19:05:09 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-07-21 00:21:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital is under construction in Aurora, Colo. The center is set to open Saturday, July 21, 2018, years behind schedule and more than...
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>
    It's more than $1 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, but an elaborate new veterans hospital is finally opening in suburban Denver with the promise of state-of-the-art medical care.More >>

  • Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed

    Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed

    Friday, July 20 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-07-20 15:17:17 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-07-21 00:19:11 GMT
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.More >>
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly