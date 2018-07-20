Funeral scheduled for 5 children who died in New Jersey fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Funeral scheduled for 5 children who died in New Jersey fire

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) - The funerals for five children who died in a raging fire at a New Jersey home have been scheduled for next week.

Union City will pay for the funeral expenses through the Union City Fire Victims Fund. A public visitation will be held from noon on Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, and will be followed by a public Mass at 10 a.m.

The children, ages 2, 4, 5, 7 and 13, died after a three-story home caught fire in Union City. Officials have said four of the children were siblings.

Mayor Brian Stack says he hopes residents will pay their respects to the children in the close-knit community.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

