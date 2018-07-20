Police: Man confesses to throwing infant against wall - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man confesses to throwing infant against wall

By Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio man who authorities say confessed to fatally throwing an 8-month-old boy against a wall has pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 33-year-old Domynyk Gilliam was arrested Thursday by Colerain Township police. He appeared Friday in court on murder, felonious assault and child endangerment charges. A judge set bond at $450,000.

Court documents say Gilliam confessed to throwing Sémir Brown against a wall and into a crib, causing fatal head injuries Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report says Gilliam and his wife were babysitting Sémir, who was the child of Gilliam's wife's cousin and was normally cared for by grandparents.

Court records don't indicate whether Gilliam has an attorney.

Colerain Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

