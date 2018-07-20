Lawyers; Asylum seekers face horrible conditions in custody - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyers; Asylum seekers face horrible conditions in custody

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Federal public defenders say asylum seekers are enduring horrible conditions in a U.S. prison in Oregon, apparently driving at least one person to attempt suicide.

They say about 120 people are crammed into filthy, tiny cells with open toilets and are given scant meals that leave them hungry.

Leland Baxter-Neal of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said Friday that massive human suffering has resulted from the Trump administration's decision to lock up asylum seekers in the prison in Sheridan.

Federal Public Defender Lisa Hay said in a letter to the prison warden and a senior official of Immigration and Customs Enforcement that they learned of an apparent suicide attempt by a detainee.

William Teesdale, chief investigator for the federal public defender in Oregon, says detainees are triple-bunked in cells and strip-searched in front of other detainees.

An ICE spokeswoman says the agency is unable to comment due to pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Weather changed quickly day of accident

    The Latest: Weather changed quickly day of accident

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:28:56 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • Honduran baby who appeared in US court is back in dad's arms

    Honduran baby who appeared in US court is back in dad's arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:26:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

    Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:12:05 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:26:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...
    Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
    Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly