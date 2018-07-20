Work on NYC tunnels complete 6 years after Superstorm Sandy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Work on NYC tunnels complete 6 years after Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (AP) - Work to restore and upgrade New York City's Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels has wrapped up six years after they were badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other elected officials are celebrating the completion of the work Friday in Queens.

The tunnels now have 50,000-pound steel floodgates to protect them from floods, as well as new energy-efficient lights and cashless tolling technology.

During the 2012 storm, saltwater flooded the two tunnels, badly damaging their electrical and lighting systems.

Restoring and modernizing the tunnels cost more than $550 million. The federal government kicked in more than $400 million for the work, which was completed nine months ahead of schedule.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Weather changed quickly day of accident

    The Latest: Weather changed quickly day of accident

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:28:56 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • Honduran baby who appeared in US court is back in dad's arms

    Honduran baby who appeared in US court is back in dad's arms

    Friday, July 20 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-20 18:50:19 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:26:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>
    A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.More >>

  • Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

    Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-20 17:12:05 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-20 21:26:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...
    Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
    Ohio State says over 100 ex-students shared accounts of sexual misconduct by now-dead team doctor under investigation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly