Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for death of infant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A judge has called the upstate New York man who was convicted of killing a 1-year-old boy a "monster" as he handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Roger McDonough has told 23-year-old David Bridges he was a "wolf let loose amidst the fold" as he handed down the maximum sentence Friday in Albany.

Bridges had been convicted of manslaughter in May when a jury found him guilty in the 2017 death of Luka Patrick, the son of Bridges' girlfriend Rebecca Patrick.

Patrick is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges.

Prosecutors say Luka's death followed weeks of abuse that included beatings Bridges apparently tried to hide.

The Times Union of Albany reports Bridges says he "made mistakes on that day."

