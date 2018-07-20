Free health screenings part of Walmart Wellness Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free health screenings part of Walmart Wellness Day

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Walmart is kicking off the back-to-school season by offering free health screenings and services to children and their families.

WALMART WELLNESS DAY

  • Saturday, July 21
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Walmart stores

Pharmacists will also be available to talk to parents about health concerns and immunizations for their children in preparation for the upcoming school year.

FREE SERVICES OFFERED

  • Blood pressure
  • Blood gluclose
  • BMI screenings
  • Product samples (where available and while supplies last)

Participants can also take advantage of low-cost immunizations administered by health professionals. Most insurance plans are accepted.

