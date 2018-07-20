Free health screenings part of Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart is kicking off the back-to-school season by offering free health screenings and services to children and their families.

WALMART WELLNESS DAY

Saturday, July 21

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart stores

Pharmacists will also be available to talk to parents about health concerns and immunizations for their children in preparation for the upcoming school year.

FREE SERVICES OFFERED

Blood pressure

Blood gluclose

BMI screenings

Product samples (where available and while supplies last)

Participants can also take advantage of low-cost immunizations administered by health professionals. Most insurance plans are accepted.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.