Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries

(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ... (Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports from women and repeated safety restrictions by regulators says it will stop selling the device in the U.S.

Bayer said Friday the safety of its Essure implant has not changed and it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales. Last year, Bayer stopped selling the device in Europe.

The Food and Drug Administration has placed multiple restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place.

In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device's risks before implanting it.

More than 16,000 U.S. women are suing Bayer over Essure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:40 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Friday, July 20 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:41:38 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>

  • More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    Thursday, July 19 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-07-19 23:32:13 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:23 GMT
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly