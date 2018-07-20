Archivist, bookseller charged in $8M rare book theft scheme - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Archivist, bookseller charged in $8M rare book theft scheme

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

A library archivist and an antique bookseller are charged with stealing millions of dollars' worth of rare books, illustrations, maps and photographs from a Pittsburgh library over a 20-year period.

Authorities Friday charged former Carnegie Library rare books manager Gregory Priore and bookstore owner John Schulman with theft, conspiracy and other counts in the disappearance of hundreds of items. Detectives put the estimated value of the materials stolen or damaged at $8 million.

Prosecutors say Priore would sometimes use an X-Acto knife to cut maps and bookplates out of some books.

They allege Priore walked out of the library with the items and took them to the bookstore a block away. They say the bookseller paid Priore up front and then pocketed the cash from items he could unload.

An audit last year uncovered items missing. Lawyers for the men didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:40 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Friday, July 20 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:41:38 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>

  • More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    Thursday, July 19 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-07-19 23:32:13 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:23 GMT
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly