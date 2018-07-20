Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton meet 'n tweet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen and Rev. Al Sharpton meet 'n tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the Rev. Al Sharpton have met to renew a long acquaintance - and they've made a point of letting the public know.

Both tweeted about their Friday get-together but left the subject of it a cliffhanger: "I bet you're wondering what we could be talking about! Stay tuned," Sharpton wrote.

The meeting came with Cohen in the spotlight after federal agents raided his home, office and hotel room in April as part of an investigation into his business dealings, including a $130,000 payment he handled as part of a confidentiality agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a decade before he became president; Trump denies it. Cohen hasn't been charged with any crime.

Longtime Sharpton spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger said Cohen contacted the civil rights activist in recent weeks, and they met at a Manhattan hotel for about an hour.

Cohen tweeted there's "no one better to talk to!" than Sharpton.

The two have known each other for about 20 years, according to tweets from both.

Noerdlinger said Cohen was Sharpton's conduit to Trump during past clashes over race issues and over Trump's years of questioning the authenticity of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate. Cohen and Sharpton revisited those conversations Friday, she said.

Cohen, a self-described fixer for Trump for more than a decade, said last year he "would take a bullet" for the Republican president. But Cohen told an interviewer earlier this month that he now puts "family and country first" and won't let anyone paint him as "a villain of this story."

Cohen didn't immediately respond to messages Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

