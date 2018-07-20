Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Worker injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania dies

(Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP). An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four wo... (Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP). An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four wo...

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees injured in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.

Letterkenny Army Depot commander Col. Stephen Ledbetter announced the death of the unidentified employee Friday. Two others remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A base spokeswoman declined to provide any other information about the worker who died.

The explosion occurred in a painting area for vehicles on Thursday morning at the facility in Chambersburg, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The cause is under investigation.

The depot handles air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

    Friday, July 20 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:41:38 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I've been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Agains...
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>
    Civil rights legend James Meredith says he's on a new mission from God.More >>

  • More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    More than 300 older children split at border are reunited

    Thursday, July 19 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-07-19 23:32:13 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:23 GMT
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>
    The Trump administration says it has reunified 364 children ages 5 and older with the parents after they were separated at the border, still leaving hundreds before a court-imposed deadline of next Thursday.More >>

  • The Latest: Coast Guard, NTSB investigating boat capsizing

    The Latest: Coast Guard, NTSB investigating boat capsizing

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:32:20 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly