Japan's Abe: US auto tariffs will cost US jobs, harm economy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan's Abe: US auto tariffs will cost US jobs, harm economy

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, July 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Friday, July 20, 2018.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned the U.S. on Friday that higher tariffs on auto imports would backfire and harm not only America's jobs and economy but also devastate the global economy.

Abe told a news conference marking the end of a Diet session that Japan's auto and auto parts industry has never threatened America's national security and it never will. Abe said he will keep explaining that to Trump.

Trump has ordered the U.S. government to investigate if higher tariffs on foreign-made vehicles and auto parts are justified on national security grounds.

Japan's auto industry has for decades invested billions of dollars in U.S. plants that employ hundreds of thousands of workers. Japanese automakers produce twice as many vehicles in the U.S. as they export from Japan, Abe said.

"Japan provides good jobs and contributes greatly to America's economy," Abe said. "If restriction measures were imposed, such employment will be lost, and not only will it have a negative impact on the U.S. economy but also cause tremendous damage to the world economy."

Abe's government last month sent a report to the U.S. Department of Commerce, warning against any trade restrictions.

In that report, Japan's government said any trade restrictions, if imposed, would increase costs for U.S. consumers and cause many Americans to lose jobs. It said the measures would put a break on global trade, disrupt the market and put global free trade "at great risk."

Up to 624,000 people could lose their jobs in the U.S. if a 25 percent tariff was levied on automobiles and auto parts and other countries retaliated.

Abe said he has repeatedly reminded Trump of Japanese auto makers' contribution to his country.

"Exchanges of trade restriction measures will benefit nobody," Abe said. "While explaining these points, we will persistently work hard to avoid trade restriction measures."

Already hit by increased U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Japan has told the World Trade Organization it may levy retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods totaling about 50 billion yen ($450 million) a year.

_____

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Find her work at https://www.apnews.com/search/mari%20yamaguchi

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Robin Williams artworks, memorabilia to be auctioned

    Robin Williams artworks, memorabilia to be auctioned

    Friday, July 20 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:09:24 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:09:24 GMT
    Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.More >>
    Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.More >>

  • The Latest: Death toll from boat capsizing rises to 17

    The Latest: Death toll from boat capsizing rises to 17

    Friday, July 20 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-07-20 05:36:02 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:08:35 GMT
    (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>
    A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.More >>

  • Death toll from Missouri duck boat accident climbs to 17

    Death toll from Missouri duck boat accident climbs to 17

    Friday, July 20 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-07-20 11:26:30 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:08:21 GMT
    (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly