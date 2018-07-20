Money matters

People with curable cancers who try "complementary therapy" often refuse some part of standard care. And they may die as a result, researchers say.

Affected by the Valsartan heart drug recall? Here's what to do

HDL cholesterol may be known as the "good" kind, but a new study suggests high levels of it are not always a good thing for women after menopause.

A new study suggests that colon cancer patients who regularly drink diet sodas have a much lower risk of their tumor coming back, or of dying from the cancer.

Money can't buy you love, but it can come between you and your spouse if you don't have open conversations about it.

By Len Canter

(HealthDay News) -- Money can't buy you love, but it can come between you and your spouse if you don't have open conversations about it.

According to a poll of more than 1,300 Americans, couples who regularly talk about money -- as often as once a week -- are happier in their relationship than those who discuss finances less frequently.

On the other hand, money is a source of conflict for nearly one-third of all couples, and even more so during stressful times -- and any uncertainty about finances can add to that stress.

Additional research from North Carolina State University suggests that working as a team and becoming financially literate can help.

Boost Your Financial Literacy:

Consider talking to a financial advisor.

Map out your family finances and draw up a plan for both managing current expenses and saving for the future.

Stay up-to-date with news from a respected financial organization.

But how can you get started if you tend to avoid the topic? Set aside a time that's right for you, not when you're feeling rushed, angry or tired. Talk about finances in general, then about any big-ticket items coming up.

Partners rarely see eye-to-eye on every issue, but don't avoid a discussion because you're afraid of having a difference in opinion. It's better to resolve a money worry than hide it or lie about it and then have to deal with the consequences.

If you didn't learn about money when growing up, you may have a harder time overcoming what you see as a taboo subject. But financial talk is good for your bottom line -- and your relationship.

More information

The American Psychological Association has more tips on how to avoid money conflicts with your partner.

