NYC releases documents connected to Central Park 5 case

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogg... (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogg...

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.

The New York Post reports that about 12,000 pages went up Thursday on a site set up by the city.

Lawyers for the city and the five men have been in talks for three years over which police, prosecution and court documents should be released.

The five black and Hispanic men were teenagers when they were convicted in the brutal 1989 rape of a 28-year-old investment banker.

Their convictions were vacated in 2002 because of evidence linking serial rapist Matias Reyes to the crime.

