Owners may demolish pyramid home in Illinois after fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Owners may demolish pyramid home in Illinois after fire

(Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP). This aerial photo shows fire damage to the Golf Pyramid House Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Wadsworth, Ill. Fire officials say no people were hurt but a dog died in the Tuesday fire. The Gold Pyramid House was built in... (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP). This aerial photo shows fire damage to the Golf Pyramid House Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Wadsworth, Ill. Fire officials say no people were hurt but a dog died in the Tuesday fire. The Gold Pyramid House was built in...
(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n... (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n...
(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 aerial photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attractio... (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 aerial photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attractio...
(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 aerial photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attractio... (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 aerial photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attractio...
(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n... (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Golden Pyramid House in Wadsworth, Ill. Authorities say the fire severely damaged the home that doubles as a tourist attraction in n...

WADSWORTH, Ill. (AP) - An estimated $3 million in fire and water damage following a fire at a pyramid home guarded by a pharaoh statue in suburban Chicago may force the owners to knock the tourist attraction down.

Spokeswoman Yolanda Fierro says if the Gold Pyramid House's owners decide to demolish, they will replace the structure in Wadsworth with a "bigger and better" pyramid.

Fierro says the owners have determined the water damage from firefighting efforts Tuesday was too extensive, but that the fire damage is limited to a couple of rooms.

The Gold Pyramid House was built in 1977 as a private residence but was later opened for public tours. A 55-foot-tall (17-meter-tall) statue of Ramses II stands outside.

The six-story structure has a moat and contains a replica of King Tut's tomb.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Reversal: Kentucky restoring Medicaid benefits for thousands

    Reversal: Kentucky restoring Medicaid benefits for thousands

    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-07-19 22:15:45 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:47:45 GMT
    Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.More >>
    Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says it is reinstating dental and vision care for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients who had their benefits cut recently.More >>

  • Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:52:33 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:47:43 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:07:43 GMT
    Friday, July 20 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-07-20 12:47:34 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly