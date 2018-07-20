Britain's May in Northern Ireland to push her Brexit vision - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Britain's May in Northern Ireland to push her Brexit vision

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Northern Ireland promoting her latest Brexit plan.

The embattled British leader is using a speech Friday to urge European Union leaders to take a more flexible view on how to solve the Irish border issue, a key sticking point in talks on Britain's exit from the bloc.

She is emphasizing her longstanding opposition to any deal with the EU that would treat Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the UK.

May is hoping the EU negotiating team will respond positively to plans spelled out in her government's white paper that calls for a "common rule book" to govern trade in goods but not services between Britain and the EU after Brexit.

