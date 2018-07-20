Tips to keep your kids safe at the pool

WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
The warnings about West Nile virus became all too real for a Livingston parish family. Robert Whiddon is the first person in the Baton Rouge area to be diagnosed with the most serious form of the disease in 2018.More >>
A local business claims the East Baton Rouge City-Parish government is standing in the way of a $20 million expansion. The CEO says the city approved the project in March, but has denied its request for permits. The controversy involves a new ordinance that could impact future growth.More >>
Puerto Rico was left in pieces after Hurricane Maria tore down buildings and flood water made its way into homes, leaving families displaced, but what if there was a technique to predict how much flood water to expect?More >>
