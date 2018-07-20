Tips to keep your kids safe at the pool

Here are some easy ways to keep your kids safe at the pool this summer. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – It's hot out there.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to cool off, including that greatest of summertime inventions: the swimming pool.

But for those of us with kids, rest and relaxation often take a backseat to safety concerns, especially during family outings to the local swimming hole.

So for all you parents, here are some easy-to-follow pool safety tips, provided by the kind folks at www.poolsafely.gov:

1: Never leave a child unattended. 2: Teach children how to swim. 3: Teach children to stay away from drains. 4: Ensure all pools and spas – both in your backyard and any public pool you may visit – have compliant drain covers. 5: Install proper barriers, covers and alarms on and around your pool and spa. 6: Know how to perform CPR on children and adults.

Also, always keep an eye on your children even if there are lifeguards on duty.

