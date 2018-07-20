Iowa tornadoes hit unexpectedly, causing damage and injuries

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). Damage to production plants at Vermeer Corp., a farm and construction equipment manufacturer in Pella, Iowa, is seen in an aerial view, Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a tornado went through the area.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Roy Schweinebart, of Marshalltown, Iowa, shovels bricks from a tornado-damaged building near Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business di...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the hi...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). An uprooted tree lies in front of the tornado damaged Marshall County Courthouse, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

By SCOTT MCFETRIDGE and DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

Residents - and even weather forecasters - were taken by surprise Thursday as the tornadoes hit Marshalltown, Pella and Bondurant. Ten people were injured in Marshalltown and seven at a factory near Pella, but no deaths were reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says forecasting models had showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms. Krull says if anything, meteorologists were expecting possibly large hail if strong storms developed.

Marshalltown appeared to have been hit the hardest. Brick walls collapsed in the streets and roofs were blown off buildings. The only hospital in Marshalltown was damaged and patients were being transferred.

