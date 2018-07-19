Komen BigWigs fundraiser underway

The 3rd annual Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge BigWigs fundraiser is underway. The month-long campaign to raise money for Komen Baton Rouge kicked off with participating "BigWigs" revealing their choice pink wig during the reveal party Thursday, July 19 at L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Conference Center.

The BigWigs campaign engages corporate and community leaders within our area as representatives in the fight against breast cancer.

WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes is one of the BigWigs chosen to clown around to raise money for Komen Baton Rouge. You can cast your vote to chose her as your favorite BigWig by making a donation here.

The BigWigs will be raising money through various fundraisers and donations until Friday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

KOMEN BATON ROUGE BIGWIGS CAMPAIGN

Starts Thursday, July 19 at 10 p.m.

Ends Friday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

During the campaign, each BigWig will raise money, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer.

2018 BIG WIGS

Abby Hamilton Aaron

Tiffany Dickerson

Heather Folks-Givens

Audrey Hayworth

State Representative Edward “Ted” James

Jeff Johnson

Heather Kleinpeter

Vanessa Caston LaFleur

Kristy McKearn

Travis McLavy

Cheryl Mercedes

Kim Morgan

Jordan Piazza

Andy Plaisance

Kristi Wagley Richard

You can make a donation online to cast your vote for your favorite “BigWig.”

75 percent of funds raised through the BigWig campaign remain in the Greater Baton Rouge community to help fund breast health education, screening, treatment and psychosocial services.

For more information about the Komen BR BigWigs campaign, call 225-615-8740.

