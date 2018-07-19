Komen BigWigs fundraiser kicks off Thursday night - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Komen BigWigs fundraiser kicks off Thursday night

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Komen BR Source: Komen BR
WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes (Source: Komen BR) WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes (Source: Komen BR)
Source: Komen BR Source: Komen BR
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The 2nd annual Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge BigWigs Under the Big Top fundraising event kicks off Thursday night with a pink wig reveal party and marks the opening of the online giving. The event is being held at L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Conference Center.

Admission is a $30 donation which includes three game passes to be used in the carnival for a chance to win prizes. Participants will choose the BigWig they want to be credited with the donation.

BIG WIGS REVEAL

  • Thursday, July 19
  • L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Conference Center
  • Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
  • Reveal begins at 7 p.m.

The BigWigs campaign engages corporate and community leaders within our area as representatives in the fight against breast cancer. 

WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes will be clowning around under the big top. She’s one of the BigWigs revealing her pink wig at the event in an effort to raise money for Komen Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Understanding the basics of breast cancer

The fundraising campaign starts Thursday, July 19 at 10 p.m. until Friday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

During the campaign, each BigWig will raise money, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer.

 

2018 BIG WIGS

  • Abby Hamilton Aaron
  • Tiffany Dickerson
  • Heather Folks-Givens
  • Audrey Hayworth
  • State Representative Edward “Ted” James
  • Jeff Johnson
  • Heather Kleinpeter
  • Vanessa Caston LaFleur
  • Kristy McKearn
  • Travis McLavy
  • Cheryl Mercedes
  • Kim Morgan
  • Jordan Piazza
  • Andy Plaisance
  • Kristi Wagley Richard

You can make a donation online to cast your vote for your favorite “BigWig.”

Through this program, 75 percent of funds raised remain in the Greater Baton Rouge community to help fund breast health education, screening, treatment and psychosocial services.

For more information about the Komen BR BigWigs campaign, call 225-615-8740.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly