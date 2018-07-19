Komen BigWigs fundraiser kicks off Thursday night

The 2nd annual Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge BigWigs Under the Big Top fundraising event kicks off Thursday night with a pink wig reveal party and marks the opening of the online giving. The event is being held at L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Conference Center.

Admission is a $30 donation which includes three game passes to be used in the carnival for a chance to win prizes. Participants will choose the BigWig they want to be credited with the donation.

BIG WIGS REVEAL

Thursday, July 19

L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Conference Center

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Reveal begins at 7 p.m.

The BigWigs campaign engages corporate and community leaders within our area as representatives in the fight against breast cancer.

WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes will be clowning around under the big top. She’s one of the BigWigs revealing her pink wig at the event in an effort to raise money for Komen Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Understanding the basics of breast cancer

The fundraising campaign starts Thursday, July 19 at 10 p.m. until Friday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

During the campaign, each BigWig will raise money, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs, and support research to find the cures for breast cancer.

2018 BIG WIGS

Abby Hamilton Aaron

Tiffany Dickerson

Heather Folks-Givens

Audrey Hayworth

State Representative Edward “Ted” James

Jeff Johnson

Heather Kleinpeter

Vanessa Caston LaFleur

Kristy McKearn

Travis McLavy

Cheryl Mercedes

Kim Morgan

Jordan Piazza

Andy Plaisance

Kristi Wagley Richard

You can make a donation online to cast your vote for your favorite “BigWig.”

Through this program, 75 percent of funds raised remain in the Greater Baton Rouge community to help fund breast health education, screening, treatment and psychosocial services.

For more information about the Komen BR BigWigs campaign, call 225-615-8740.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.