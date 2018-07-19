Ex-president of suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-president of suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A judge has ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Ari Goldstein has been ordered to stand trial on attempted sexual assault, false imprisonment, simple assault and other charges. One charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse has been dismissed.

Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women alleged they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.

The charges against Goldstein stem from allegations made by one woman, who says Goldstein locked her in a room, groped her and tried to force her to perform oral sex.

Goldstein's attorney says no crime was committed and calls the allegations "Me Too gone wild."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

