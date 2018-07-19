Police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they've interviewed more than 100 people about a park brawl that led to a man's death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Giusti died from injuries suffered in the June 12 fight in Lewiston. Police say Thursday they've been reviewing surveillance photos and evidence from the scene, in addition to interviewing dozens of people.

Police say they're also still reviewing the circumstances that led to the brawl, which they've characterized as a street fight involving teenagers.

The police announcement comes a few days after Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley announced the department would use more officers on foot and bike patrols in and around Kennedy Park, the site of the fight.

Maine State Police and Lewiston Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-07-19 19:01:17 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Farmers fret and wait as US-China trade war escalates

    Farmers fret and wait as US-China trade war escalates

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-07-19 19:00:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...(AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota. American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war esca...
    American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>
    American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>

  • Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays

    Many options, few solutions after Nevada execution delays

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:52:33 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:58:53 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly