The Latest: GOP governor bolsters trade diplomacy with China

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on state governors and concerns about foreign trade and investment (all times local):
___
12:45 p.m.
The Republican governor of Arkansas is sending the state's economic development director on an additional trip to China to meet with companies that are making investments within his state amid concerns about deteriorating U.S.-China trade relations.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas has attracted a significant amount of foreign investment and that he wants to "keep it on target." The expedition to China would take place before the end of the year.
Hutchinson spoke Thursday while on the sidelines at the National Governors Association meeting in New Mexico. The initial discussion at the conference has been dominated by threats to international commerce.
The first term governor who is seeking re-election says he is hoping for a quick solution to the threat of rising tariffs between the U.S. and China, and is also eager to safeguard economic ties with Mexico and Canada.
Political leaders in agricultural states fear volatility in commodity markets as President Donald Trump contemplates additional new tariffs.
___
10:30 a.m.
A Chinese emissary is warning at a meeting of U.S. state governors that a trade war with his country won't be easily won.
China Consul General to Los Angeles Zhang Ping said Thursday that advocates of a trade war should "know that a trade war is not something that can easily be won."
Zhang spoke at the start of a meeting in New Mexico of the National Governors Association.
Zhang says ordinary people would bear the brunt of U.S.-China trade disputes.
More than 20 governors were scheduled to attend the three-day conference that delves into foreign investments in state economies.
The U.S. and China are locked in a trade war over American complaints that Chinese companies steal trade secrets and force U.S. firms to hand over technology in return for market access.
President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts are running into united opposition from automakers, dealers and suppliers.
___
1:00 a.m.
State governors are looking for ways to court foreign investment and commerce in the shadows of President Trump's aggressive use of tariffs in trade disputes with countries including China and U.S. neighbors.
Discussions about economic ties with China were scheduled for Thursday as more than 20 state governors gather in New Mexico's state capital for a National Governors Association meeting.
The U.S. and China are threatening a trade war over American complaints that Chinese companies steal trade secrets and force U.S. firms to hand over technology in return for market access.
President Trump has slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, provoking retaliatory measures by Canada, Mexico and U.S. allies in the European Union.
Brookings Institution Fellow Joseph Parilla says governors can resort to direct diplomacy on trade and employment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.More >>
In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth criticized him and SpaceX engineers.More >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>