Boeing, Airbus report roaring sales at close of Farnborough - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boeing, Airbus report roaring sales at close of Farnborough

LONDON (AP) - Airbus and Boeing say demand for aircraft surged at the Farnborough International Airshow amid increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The world's biggest commercial aircraft makers reported firm orders and commitments for future purchases worth billions of dollars as the show's commercial side ended Thursday.

U.S.-based Boeing announced a total of 673 orders and commitments for planes, compared with 571 at last year's Paris Air Show, which alternates with Farnborough as the aviation industry's premier showcase. Airbus said it received orders and commitments for 431 aircraft, compared with 326 at the Paris event.

Boeing says its total reflects "resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes."

Airbus says it saw "strong market appetite for all our leading aircraft product families."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

