Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian grower, processor and distributor has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.

British Columbia-based Tilray Inc.'s shares began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, initially priced at $17. It quickly jumped to more than $21.

It isn't the first pot company to trade on a major American stock exchange, but it is the first to do so with an IPO, a step that could boost credibility and confidence in the industry, said John Kagia, an industry analyst with the marijuana market research firm New Frontier Data.

"It's another high-profile marker of how the cannabis industry is maturing and professionalizing," he said.

Two other Canadian marijuana companies began trading on major U.S. exchanges earlier this year - Cronos Group on Nasdaq and Canopy Growth on the New York Stock Exchange. Those companies were already publicly traded in Canada.

Some U.S. states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, but American companies have been unable to list because of the drug's illegality under federal law. Instead, many have gone public in Canada by being acquired by companies there.

Medical marijuana is legal in Canada, and the recreational use and sale become legal on Oct. 17.

Chris Barry, a partner at the Dorsey and Whitney law firm in Seattle, handles marijuana investment deals and mergers in both countries. He noted that major institutional investors, including the century-old New York investment bank Cowen, were involved in Tilray's IPO.

"You wouldn't be able to do an offering of that size without institutional participation," Barry said. "The lesson is that the institutions will be there if you have a good business plan and your business is 100 percent legal in the jurisdiction you're in."

Tilray plans to use the money to build additional marijuana growing and processing capacity in Ontario, and to repay Privateer Holdings, the Seattle-based private equity firm that controls it.

Kagia said analysts will be watching to see how the Canadian marijuana stocks perform in the U.S. Many are concerned that the companies may be overvalued amid excitement around what amounts to a newly legitimate industry with vast growth potential. Canada's recreational marijuana market is expected to be worth between $5 billion and $9 billion.

"Right now a lot of investment has been highly speculative. Those valuations feel a little supercharged," Kagia said. "We expect some kind of correction in the near future."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

    Judge asked to keep public away from ex-nuke weapons plant

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 01:20:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:03:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...(AP Photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE--In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, visitors approach a former ranch house and barn during a guided hike on the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, land that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weap...
    Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.More >>
    Environmentalists and community activists are trying to persuade a judge that the public might not be safe on a Colorado wildlife refuge that used to be a buffer zone around a nuclear weapons plant.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:07:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:02:55 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>

  • Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:26:22 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:02:50 GMT
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...More >>
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly