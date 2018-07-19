IRS nominee clears Senate panel despite Democrat opposition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

IRS nominee clears Senate panel despite Democrat opposition

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Finance Committee narrowly approved on a party-line vote President Donald Trump's choice to become the new head of the IRS, with the panel's Democrats protesting the nomination because of a new IRS policy allowing some groups to hide their donors' identities.

The 14-13 vote Thursday with majority Republicans prevailing sent the nomination of Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig to the full Senate. All the Democrats voted against his nomination even though they considered him qualified for the job.

Critics say the new policy will let more dark money - including from foreign interests - flood into the U.S. political system.

Earlier in the day, a session weighing Rettig's nomination broke into a debate over the policy lifting donor disclosure requirements for thousands of groups, including those spending millions of dollars on political ads.

Groups that will benefit include so-called social-welfare organizations, business leagues and labor unions. Among them are sections of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Rifle Association and a group linked to the billionaire Koch brothers.

Rettig is qualified for the job, the Democrats say, but they needed to register their concern over the new IRS policy and are demanding to meet with Rettig to discuss it.

"The Trump administration has taken a qualified nominee and dumped him right into the middle of a dark-money political firestorm," said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the Finance Committee's senior Democrat.

News of the Trump administration policy change came Monday, the same day federal prosecutors charged a gun-rights activist living in Washington with serving as a covert Russian agent gathering intelligence on U.S. officials and political organizations. Court papers show that the activist, Maria Butina, included efforts to use contacts with the National Rifle Association to develop relationships with U.S. politicians during the 2016 campaign.

The revelations of alleged Russian efforts to use the NRA as a conduit into political influence, coming soon after President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stoked the Democrats' furor over the IRS action as part of a string of related events.

Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., called the IRS move "a very partisan action by the Treasury Department," which oversees the IRS, and said "it jeopardizes our national security."

Committee chair Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, had implored the Democrats to reconsider their position and not allow their "irritations" with Trump to color their action.

Hatch said the IRS faces the challenge of administering the massive new tax law enacted late last year, and Rettig is expected to work to modernize the agency's outdated technology to meet the job.

As a tax attorney, Rettig has represented thousands of individuals and companies in civil and criminal tax matters before the IRS and against it in court. His clients have included affluent taxpayers seeking to strike deals with the IRS to turn over information on offshore bank accounts in exchange for reduced penalties.

During the 2016 campaign, Rettig defended Trump's decision to break with tradition by refusing to release his personal tax filings. At his confirmation hearing last month, Rettig pledged to uphold the political independence of the IRS.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

    Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:36:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-07-19 21:46:13 GMT
    Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.
    Another big first for the marijuana industry is in the books: A major Canadian cannabis company has completed an initial public stock offering in the United States, raising $153 million, just as Canada prepares to legalize the drug nationwide.More >>

  Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-07-19 21:46:07 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  Farmers fret and wait as US-China trade war escalates

    Farmers fret and wait as US-China trade war escalates

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-07-19 21:45:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). In this July 18, 2018 photo, soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in his soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota.
    American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.
    American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates.More >>
