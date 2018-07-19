Belgium airspace closed for 2 hours over technical glitch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Belgium airspace closed for 2 hours over technical glitch

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgium's airspace was closed off for landings and departures for about two hours on Thursday afternoon because of a technical glitch in the data system of the air safety control center.

Belgocontrol spokesman Dominque Dehaene said the control center had to execute a "clear sky" operation until the issue was fixed. He couldn't immediately provide details of the technical difficulties.

Dehaene said it was "a very specific problem" that created a risk that some information on flights might not be correct. Flights resumed by 6 p.m. (1600 GMT; 12 p.m. EDT).

About 15 flights were canceled and many more delayed at Brussels international airport, which handles around 650 flights a day. Charleroi airport handles about 140. By comparison, Heathrow, which is Europe's busiest airport, operates 1,299 daily flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

