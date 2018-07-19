Teen found starving, living in barn, family members arrested

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a malnourished 15-year-old Oklahoma boy who survived by eating sticks, leaves and grass has been found living in a barn, and four members of his family have been arrested for child neglect.
The Oklahoman reported Thursday that Lincoln County assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said the boy weighed 80 pounds (36 kilograms) July 12, when he was found sharing the barn with goats, rabbits and chickens.
The teen is hospitalized.
The boy's name and condition haven't been released. Panter says he could have died without medical attention.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Human Services declined to comment on the case.
Panter says the boy's father, stepmother and two older brothers have been arrested on child neglect warrants. Court records don't indicate formal charges have been filed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>