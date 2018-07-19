EU urging members to step up plans for no-deal Brexit

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is urging member states to step up preparations for a possible disorderly British exit from the bloc, in which no deal on future relations has been agreed.
With Brexit negotiations at an impasse largely because the British government is struggling to command a majority in parliament, there is growing concern that the country could end up crashing out of the EU without a deal.
"We need to be prepared for all eventualities," Mina Andreeva, spokeswoman at the EU's executive Commission, said Thursday.
The European Commission published a document warning over the potential impact of no deal, from the ability to travel to the collection of tariffs and the need to safeguard EU standards and regulations.
The document was published ahead of the first meeting between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the British government's new Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab. His predecessor David Davis resigned less than two weeks ago after disagreeing with the latest plan of Prime Minister Theresa May that would see Britain maintain extremely close links with the EU in terms of trading goods, including the use of a "common rule book."
Britain and the 27 EU nations both say they want a smooth Brexit when it officially takes place in March, but talks over the past year have got bogged down amid deep political divisions in London on what strategy to take.
"We have a lot of work to do with our teams," said Barnier as he welcomed Raab to EU headquarters, highlighting there were only 13 weeks left before an October target for a full deal. The remaining months would be needed for ratification in the European Parliament and national legislatures.
Raab said that after the slow progress to get a clear British position on the future relations with the EU, he was now full of "renewed energy vigor and vim" to close down the remaining differences.
"Michel has told us the clock is ticking. And so I'm looking forward to intensifying heating up the negotiations," Raab said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>