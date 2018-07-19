Votel: No new direction on Syria after Trump-Putin talks

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East said Thursday he has received no new guidance from the Pentagon on cooperating with Russia in Syria following a U.S.-Russia summit that Moscow says focused heavily on Syria.
Army Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters he's taking a "steady-as-she-goes" approach in Syria in the absence of new instructions. He said the mission remains to defeat the Islamic State group.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump discussed Syria and other topics with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, that it is ready to implement what it called agreements on increased cooperation with the U.S. military in Syria.
Trump said in his joint news conference with Putin in Helsinki that they discussed Syria "at length," but he was vague about the outcome.
"We have received no further direction than we've currently been operating under," Votel said, speaking by video-teleconference from his headquarters in Tampa, Florida.
He added that U.S. legal restrictions imposed in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 provide no room for military-to-military coordination or collaboration with Russia.
"Any space would have to be created by Congress," or lawmakers would have to grant Central Command a waiver "to allow us to do something like that," he said.
U.S. forces in Syria are advising and assisting local Syria fighters to oust IS remnants.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has given no public indication since the Helsinki summit of plans to work more closely with the Russian military in Syria.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.More >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is goneMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guiltyMore >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.More >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>
A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voiceMore >>