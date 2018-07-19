Injuries reported in blast a Pennsylvania Army depot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Injuries reported in blast a Pennsylvania Army depot

LETTERKENNY, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

Letterkenny Army Depot officials say the blast occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. They posted on social media that the "incident is contained" and won't affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere on the site. Officials say there is no suspicion of terrorist activity.

The Franklin Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that three burn victims have been transported via air to hospitals. Details about other injuries were not immediately available. Some people have been treated at the scene.

The depot, located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg, employs about 3,600. The depot's website says work there focuses on air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

Depot staff members have been told to stay in their work areas until further notice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:42:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • Zuckerberg clarifies stance on policy for Holocaust deniers

    Zuckerberg clarifies stance on policy for Holocaust deniers

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:42:12 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • High-pressure steam leak in Manhattan; no injuries reported

    High-pressure steam leak in Manhattan; no injuries reported

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:03:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:41 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:41:44 GMT
    The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>
    The Fire Department of New York says a high-pressure steam leak has caused street closings in Manhattan's Flatiron District; there were no immediate reports of injuries.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly