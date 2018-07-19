ADHD linked to teens' digital media use, study says - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ADHD linked to teens' digital media use, study says

Researchers at the University of Southern California found a link between heavy use of digital media and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. (Source: CNN) Researchers at the University of Southern California found a link between heavy use of digital media and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A new study may give parents another reason to limit teenagers' digital media use - or at least try.

Researchers at the University of Southern California found a link between heavy use of digital media and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The study found that teens who used the most digital technology were twice as likely to develop new symptoms of ADHD than those who used it least.

ADHD is a condition that makes it difficult to pay attention for a sustained period of time. It also involves trouble with hyperactivity and impulsivity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that nearly one in 10 children in the U.S. - over 6 million kids - have a form of the disorder.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

