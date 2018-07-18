Japan's June trade surplus jumps, while US dealings slip - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan's June trade surplus jumps, while US dealings slip

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's trade surplus jumped 66 percent year-on-year in June on strong growth in shipments to China and other Asian countries, though exports and imports with the U.S. weakened.

Preliminary data released Thursday by the Finance Ministry showed exports rose 6.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion yen ($62 billion) on strong demand for machinery, food, metals and computers. Imports climbed 2.5 percent to 6.3 trillion yen ($66 billion). The resulting 721.4 billion yen ($6.4 billion) surplus compared with a surplus of 433 billion yen a year earlier.

Japan recorded a deficit of 580.5 billion yen in May.

Exports to the U.S. edged 0.9 percent lower with falling shipments of cars and trucks, while imports fell 2.1 percent, leaving the politically sensitive trade surplus with Japan's second-largest export market after China little changed.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs this year on imports of steel and aluminum from many countries, including Japan. It is also threatening tariffs on autos and auto parts, drawing criticism from a U.S. auto industry whose supply chains are deeply enmeshed in global trade.

Japan recorded a trade surplus for the six months through June, the fifth straight half-year period of surplus. The surplus with the U.S. was 3.15 trillion yen ($27 billion).

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been striving to diversify Japan's trade. This week Tokyo and the European Union signed a trade deal that will eliminate almost all tariffs on each other's exports.

Meanwhile, a strategy of building up markets for Japanese exports in Asia is paying off, with strong demand for machinery, metals and vehicles. But Japan's imports of electrical machinery and other industrial inputs, food and chemicals fell as the economy has slowed, while rising prices helped push oil and gas imports higher.

"Even if we take a 3-month average, import volumes have been growing at the slowest pace since late-2016 in recent months, which suggests that domestic demand is no longer as vigorous as it was last year," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

He noted that in seasonally adjusted terms, exports were flat while imports sank more than 5 percent.

Exports to China rose 11 percent on-year in June to nearly 1.4 trillion yen ($12 billion) while imports from China edged less than a percent lower to 1.45 trillion yen ($12.9 billion) as the trade deficit dropped 68 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-07-19 05:12:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

    Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 01:04:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:51:29 GMT
    Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.More >>
    Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.More >>

  • Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:21:16 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:51:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly