Mayor Broome brings Adverse Childhood Experiences training to Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Healthy City Initiative, along with the Louisiana Adverse Childhood Experiences Educator Program and the Louisiana ACE Initiative, is bringing ACE training to the parish.

The training is now available to all agencies, organizations, and community groups in the parish.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) is a term used to describe traumatic childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, or sexual assault. A landmark study was done to assess the short and long-term effects of childhood trauma.

"The findings of the ACE study reveal a magnificent opportunity for collaboration among various individuals, organizations, and service industries throughout our community. This training program is critical to mitigating the harmful effects of ACE so that we can improve the overall health and happiness of our citizens," said Broome.

The Healthy City Initiative, also known as Healthy BR, works to improve the health and well being of all Baton Rouge citizens. Broome says acknowledging and addressing ACE's effect on the city-parish is pivotal to advancing Healthy BR's mission.

Recruitment to join the training cohort is geared towards those living or working in the parish. The ACE Educator train-the-trainer program will he held from September 19 to 21. It will be limited to 30 participants.

Online applications for the program will be accepted until August 6. Applicants will be notified of selection no later than September 3.

