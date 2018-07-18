Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN) Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Speaking with Recode's Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things "that different people get wrong." He added that he doesn't think they are "intentionally" getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.

The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a "moral and ethical obligation" not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.

Zuckerberg said offensive content isn't necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.

