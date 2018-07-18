President Trump insults tiny country visited by LePage - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

President Trump insults tiny country visited by LePage

By The Associated Press

The country that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has been visiting in hopes of strengthening ties is the subject of a jab from President Donald Trump over NATO.

Trump questioned on Fox News Channel whether the military alliance's mutual defense pact might conceivably let tiny Montenegro start World War III. He also says the country is home to "very aggressive people."

The governor's four-day stay had been wrapping up Wednesday in Montenegro, where he met with business and political leaders.

LePage says in a U.S. Embassy video that the Balkans have a difficult history but "everybody likes Montenegro."

In 2006, Maine created a partnership with Montenegro that LePage says originally focused on disaster relief, emergency management and border security. He says it's now expanded to areas like cultural and economic partnerships.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

