Texas murder suspect violated probation but wasn't sought - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Texas murder suspect violated probation but wasn't sought

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ... (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...
(Houston Police Department via AP). This Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a Houston parolee who has been charged in the deaths of two people. Rodriguez is being held without bond as ... (Houston Police Department via AP). This Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, a Houston parolee who has been charged in the deaths of two people. Rodriguez is being held without bond as ...

By DAVID WARREN
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who cut off his ankle monitor in violation of parole terms until a week later when he was linked to a violent rampage that included three shooting deaths over four days, according to state and county officials.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was among more than 500 parolees with a violent history living in the Houston area and facing an active arrest warrant for violating terms of parole. Rodriguez removed his ankle monitor on July 5, more than a week before authorities believe he fatally shot three Houston-area people.

Department spokesman Jeremy Desel said neither the agency nor parole officers have the authority to arrest someone, so when authorities learned Rodriguez had tampered with his monitor a warrant was issued for other agencies, such as the Harris County sheriff's office, to arrest him.

But deputies don't necessarily search for parolees who have violated their terms of release and would only arrest those offenders they come across during the course of a patrol and run a background check, according to Harris County senior deputy Thomas Gilliland.

"He was, quite frankly, just another person who was a parole violator," Gilliland said of Rodriguez.

There are approximately 84,000 parolees living in Texas and about 18,000 of them live in the greater Houston area, with about 1,200 monitored by GPS or electronic monitoring, according to the criminal justice department.

"These sorts of devices go off all the time," Desel said. "You can get an alert because the strap is twisted or get alerted because the person is playing soccer or doing some other activity."

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo expressed frustration at a Tuesday news conference with the low bonds, if any, that were being ordered for violent criminals who violate paroles in the Houston area and across Texas. He promised to create a task force of law enforcement agencies in Harris County to recommend to the Texas Legislature changes to tighten the system. For instance, Acevedo wants police to be authorized to search all parolees they encounter for drugs and weapons.

Acevedo spoke hours after Rodriguez was arrested while driving a car belonging to 57-year-old Edward Magana, an employee of a Houston mattress store who was shot dead Monday. Rodriguez also is accused in the deaths of Pamela Johnson, 62, who was found Friday in her Cypress-area home, and Allie Barrow, 28, found dead Saturday inside another Houston mattress store.

Rodriguez also is a suspect in the robbery, shooting and wounding of a Metro bus driver on Monday and two home invasion robberies, investigators said. It's believed a handgun found in the car Rodriguez was driving when he was arrested was used in at least two of the killings, Gilliland said Wednesday.

Rodriguez is being held without bond on two counts of capital murder. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Gilliland declined to speculate on a motive but said the killings appeared to be "crimes of opportunity." The parolee's actions were consistent with criminals searching for "soft targets" such as smaller stores with minimal customer traffic and only one or two employees.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez earlier referred to Rodriguez as a "suspected serial killer" but Gilliland said at this point in the investigation he's not a suspect in any other deaths.

Rodriguez's criminal history dates back to at least 1989 when he was charged with a variety of offenses that include attempted aggravated sexual abuse, burglary and auto theft. He spent decades in state prison and while there was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon. He was released on parole in September after having completed a pre-release sex offender program.

Desel said he had no compliance issues in the months after his release, having registered as a sex offender, submitting to a polygraph examination and reporting to his parole officer as required.

Gilliland said it's not clear why Rodriguez went on a violent rampage after complying with the terms of his parole for months. But the deputy said Rodriguez's actions followed a pattern.

"As criminals continue to be more bold and more aggressive, they tend to become more violent," he said. "That's when you have someone you really need to find and get them off the streets."

___

Follow David Warren on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarrenJourno .

___

Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from Texas and the Midwest at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Rep. Jim Jordan interviewed in doctor sex abuse inquiry

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:55:25 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-18 21:27:59 GMT
    (Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...(Ohio State University via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doct...
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>
    Rep. Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach, has spoken with the law firm investigating allegations that Ohio State team doctor sexually abused male athletes.More >>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-07-18 21:27:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 21:20:18 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly