Lawsuit accuses priest of denying aid for sex abuse victim - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit accuses priest of denying aid for sex abuse victim

BOSTON (AP) - A man who says he was sexually assaulted as a child by a Roman Catholic monk in Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit accusing a priest of trying to conceal the abuse and refusing to help pay for his mental health treatment.

The man says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was raped by Brother Joseph Martin while he worked at Saint Benedict Abbey in the 1970s.

The man says Abbot Francis Xavier Connelly knew Martin admitted to police in 2013 that he engaged in inappropriate acts, but failed to tell the man about Martin's admission while Martin was alive.

It says Connelly also reversed course after agreeing to help with his medical costs. The man isn't identified in the lawsuit.

Neither the abbey nor its congregation immediately returned voicemails or emails.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:31 GMT
    (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons ...
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>
    An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.More >>

  • Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Ex-FBI chief Comey urges voters to support Democrats in fall

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 4:40 AM EDT2018-07-18 08:40:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:49:58 GMT
    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican. (Source: Twitter/@Comey)The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican. (Source: Twitter/@Comey)

    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

    More >>

    The former FBI director recently said he no longer considers himself a Republican.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly